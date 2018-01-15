Game over: Cops seize converted 'Mini Mario' slot machine on first play

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An owner of a B&B in Tainan recently modified a "Mini Mario slot machine to dispense souvenir cards instead of cash, but before a customer was able to play a single round, undercover police seized the device and arrested the owner, reported Apple Daily.

When Tainan police caught wind of a slot machine at a B&B in Taiwan, they send an undercover officer to investigate. The officer found that the machine took coins and would return coins after a certain number of points were accumulated, fitting the definition of a slot machine.

The owner of the establishment was taken into custody on suspicion of violating Article 268 of the Criminal Code which states that an individual who for the purposes of gain furnishes a location for gambling or assembles persons to gamble shall be punished.

The owner said he decided to make the B&B into an alien theme and modified a Mini Mario slot machine to have the same alien theme to further entice tourists. The owner said that the machine had been modified into a "gift machine' which only dispensed souvenir cards.

The owner also said the device was only in the testing phase, had yet to be played by any guests and "the police office was the first person to play with the gift machine."

The B&B operator claims that the undercover cop came up to a front desk attendant who had only been on the job for three days and said, "I am a friend of the boss." He asked to play the game and inserted a coin into the machine and played for a short time.

Next thing he knew, he says a large number of police swarmed on the scene to seize the machine and arrest him.

In response to the owner's account, the police said that the Mini Mario slot machine is banned and posting it in public places is a violation of the Electronic Game Arcade Business Regulation Act (電子遊戲場業管理條例). Even if no one used it, police said that it must be confiscated and as to whether the owner's actions can be construed as gambling, it will be up to the Tainan Prosecutor's Office to decide.