The Latest: Seoul says Koreas considering joint hockey team

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on efforts by the rival Koreas to cooperate on next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea (all times local):

6 p.m.

Seoul says the two Koreas have agreed in principle to field a joint women's ice hockey team during next month's Olympics in South Korea and have relayed their position to the International Olympic Committee.

Sports Ministry spokesman Hwang Seong Un made the comments Monday, saying the two Koreas have been discussing the make-up of a unified women's ice hockey team since last year.

The formation of such a team would still require IOC approval.

Hwang says the issue will be discussed when IOC officials meet officials from the two Koreas at their headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

If realized, it would be the Koreas' first unified Olympic team.