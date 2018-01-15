Golden Globe Award Winner Aziz Ansari accused of sexual misconduct 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- Golden Globe award winner, US comedian Aziz Ansari, is being accused of sexual misconduct.

He released a statement responding to accusations the he took advantage of a woman he dated on September 25, 2017. He stated that the sex the pair had was “by all indications completely consensual” but that he “took her words to heart.”

Ansari, who rose to fame on the sitcom Parks and Recreation, acknowledged the woman’s account of their evening, but said he continued to support the #metoo movement, which he described as “necessary and long overdue.”

According to a women's website, a woman named Grace says Ansari was sexually aggressive and ignored "verbal and non-verbal cues to indicate how uncomfortable and distressed she was." She even produced text messages between her and Ansari.

She says she went on a date with Ansari last year and ended up in his Tribeca, New York City apartment.

She said she was speaking up because she resented him wearing a “Time’s Up” pin at the Golden Globe Awards.

Ansari responded by saying “I’m so sad to hear this. All I can say is, it would never be my intention to make you or anyone feel the way you described. Clearly, I misread things in the moment and I’m truly sorry.”