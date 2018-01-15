A mock WNBA draft chosen by panel of league's coaches, GMs

NEW YORK (AP) — A panel of WNBA coaches and general managers put together mock selections for the first round of the league's draft that will take place this spring. They were only allowed to choose seniors in their final season of eligibility and foreign players for the draft and couldn't make a pick for their own teams.

The Associated Press will periodically update the draft board.

Las Vegas: South Carolina's A'ja Wilson. Wilson is the consensus top pick in the draft, giving the Aces a strong inside presence.

Indiana: Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State. A dynamic scorer, Mitchell will give the Fever a top offensive threat to build around.

Chicago: Diamond DeShields, Cukurova, Turkey. DeShields played professionally in Turkey this winter after foregoing her last season at Tennessee.

Chicago: Maria Vadeeva, Dynamo Kursk, Russia. The young Russian star has been playing professionally on one of the best teams in the country. Only question is will she leave Russia and come to play in the WNBA.

Seattle: Lexie Brown, Duke. Brown is one of the top point guards in college basketball and will be able to learn the pro game from Sue Bird.

Dallas: Mercedes Russell, Tennessee. Russell is really having a breakout year for the Lady Vols and gives the Wings a solid young post player.

Washington: Gabby Williams, UConn. The most athletic player in the draft, Williams is a tremendous all-around player.

Phoenix: Jordin Canada, UCLA. A quick guard who can score and pass the ball, can push the tempo for the Mercury.

Connecticut: Kia Nurse, UConn. The fans will love adding a Huskie to the Sun. Nurse has developed into a better outside shooter.

New York: Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State. A talented scorer gives the Liberty another tough offensive threat in the interior to compliment Tina Charles.

Los Angeles: Monique Billings, UCLA. A tremendous rebounder, gives the Sparks another young dynamic post player.

Minnesota: Shakayla Thomas, Florida State. Could be a good replacement for Plenette Pierson, who retired after last season.

