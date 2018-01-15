Taiwan’s government-owned postal company introduces 1,627 electric scooters for delivery service

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Chunghwa Post Co (中華郵政), Taiwan’s government-owned postal service provider, held a ceremony on Monday to introduce 1,627 electric scooters into the company’s mail and delivery service portfolio as the first phase of the company’s initiative to replace its nearly 9,000 petroleum motorcycles by 2023.

Chunghwa Post acting chairman and Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said the company had planned to gradually replace petroleum motorcycles with electric scooters at post offices across the country last year.

Wang said the Chunghwa Post's schedule to complete the replacement of the company’s current 8,946 petroleum motorcycles in 2023 is 12 years earlier than 2035 when the government is expected to ban the selling of petroleum motorcycles in Taiwan.

(photo source: CNA)

Of the first 1,627 electric scooters Chunghwa Post introduced on Monday, 1,000 are rental scooters and 627 are purchased, according to the company. The reason to use both rental scooters and purchased scooters is to compare the benefits and efficiency of both options, Chunghwa Post added. The electric scooter is able to run 50 kilometers per charge, which is suitable for short distance deliveries in metropolises, the company said.

The 1,627 electric scooters will be assigned for use in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Kaohsiung, Yilan County and Penghu’s main island, the company said, adding it will introduce an additional 600 electric scooters this year for use in Taichung, Tainan and Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County.

The government-owned postal service provider reportedly needs to earmark NT$650 million within the next six years to completely phase out the nearly 9,000 petroleum motorcycles.

In addition, Chunghwa Post is also considering replace its 2,200 delivery cars with electric cars in the future, the company said.