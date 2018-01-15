Israel slams Palestinian leader Abbas for anti-Trump speech

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's defense minister says Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has "lost his senses" following his fiery speech against President Donald Trump.

Avigdor Lieberman said on Monday that Abbas has given up on the prospect of negotiations and is opting instead for a confrontation with both Israel and the United States.

Abbas sharply escalated his rhetoric in a speech on Sunday, lashing out at Trump over recent policy moves, such as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Abbas also slammed Trump's recent Twitter comment threatening to cut American aid.

Abbas said to Trump: "Yehreb Beitak," which literally translates as "may your house be demolished."

In colloquial Palestinian Arabic, the phrase can have different connotations, from a harsh to a casual insult, but its use in a widely watched speech seemed jarring.