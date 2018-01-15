  1. Home
Taiwan High Speed Rail to operate 411 additional trains for CNY and booking opens on Jan 17

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSR) ticket booking for the nine-day Chinese New Year holiday period from February 13 (Tue) to February 21 (Wed) will be open at midnight, 00:00, on January 17

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/15 15:31

Taiwan High Speed Rail (photo from Flickr by by Chi-Hung Lin)

Taipei (Taiwan News)--Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSR) announced Monday that the company will operate a total of 411 additional trains for the Chinese New Year holiday season, and the ticket booking for the nine-day holiday period from February 13 (Tue) to February 21 (Wed) will be open at midnight, 00:00, on January 17.

Expecting a rush of passengers during the nine-day period, THSR will operate a total of 1,609 trains, including the 411 additional trains, the company said.    

THSR will still maintain the discounts for early birds and college students during the Chinese New Year holiday season. Passengers purchase tickets 5 to 28 days in advance will have opportunities to enjoy 50%, 20% or 10% discounts off the original prices, the company said. In addition, there are 277 trains during the Chinese New Year holiday that offer discounts to college students, according to the company. Please click early birds and college students for the timetables of both discount measures.  
Taiwan High Speed Rail
THSR
Chinese New Year holiday

