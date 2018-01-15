Another talk to take place on Wednesday between two Koreas 

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- According to Yonhap News Agency, North Korea and South Korea began working-level talks earlier today at the Tongil Pavilion on the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom.

They discussed issues including North Korea’s participation in next month’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, even as Pyongyang takes umbrage with Seoul’s attempts to raise the issue of denuclearization, and the all-female Moranbong Band that North Korea plans to send to the Pyeongchang Games, the route that delegates will take south and details of performance schedules.

At the same time, North Korea's International Olympics Committee (IOC) official said it is considering South Korea's proposal for a united female hockey team. According to Yonhap, the South Korea's vice sports minister said that they have made various proposals including the fielding of a joint women's ice hockey team and a joint march into the Olympic stadium.

The North Korea delegate also suggested another discussion this Wednesday, Jan. 17.