The Latest: Hospital takes more than 2 dozen Jakarta injured

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Latest on a structural collapse at stock exchange tower in Indonesia's capital Jakarta (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A spokeswoman for Jakarta's Siloam Hospital says it has received more than two dozen victims from the Jakarta Stock Exchange tower, where part of a mezzanine floor collapsed into the lobby on Monday.

Triana, who uses one name, said the seriousness of the injuries of the 28 people was still being assessed.

MetroTV footage showed the lobby strewn with debris and people being helped out of the building while others lay on the grass or steps outside the tower.

National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto say the structure that collapsed was a mezzanine floor.