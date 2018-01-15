  1. Home
  2. Society

Photo of the Day: Winter wonderland on Taipingshan

Frigid, moist air brings frosty rime coating to Taipingshan on Sunday

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/15 14:34

Crystal clear lake on icy Taipingshan. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A placid lake reflects the ice covered landscape and clear sky on Yilan's Taipingshan on Sunday, Jan 14. 

Beautiful white rime ice which has coated Taipingshang after the past couple days of subzero temperatures and heavy fog, slowly melts as the sun comes out on Sunday. 

Temperatures gradually began to rise yesterday as the first major cold surge began to subside. At the height of the cold surge, temperatures in central Taiwan's Chiayi County dropped to as low as 4.7 degrees Celsius and snow was seen on many of Taiwan's peaks, including Yushan, Xueshan, and Hehuanshan
Taipingshan
Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area

RELATED ARTICLES

A trip to Taipingshan is worth every penny
2017/11/12 18:00
Now is the time to appreciate red maple leaves at Taipingshan Villa in northern Taiwan
2017/05/28 12:17