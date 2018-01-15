Photo of the Day: Winter wonderland on Taipingshan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A placid lake reflects the ice covered landscape and clear sky on Yilan's Taipingshan on Sunday, Jan 14.

Beautiful white rime ice which has coated Taipingshang after the past couple days of subzero temperatures and heavy fog, slowly melts as the sun comes out on Sunday.

Temperatures gradually began to rise yesterday as the first major cold surge began to subside. At the height of the cold surge, temperatures in central Taiwan's Chiayi County dropped to as low as 4.7 degrees Celsius and snow was seen on many of Taiwan's peaks, including Yushan, Xueshan, and Hehuanshan.