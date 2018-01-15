Taiwan’s missile alert system under testing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As North Korea continues to further develop a reliable long-range missile system, and amid Kim Jong-un's constant belligerence, Taiwan's military has announced it is building a missile alert system in response to the explicit nuclear threat from Kim.

However, the initiation of a real-life alert will be more complicated, which will make "pushing the wrong button" unlikely.

A false missile alarm through text messages stirred panic for residents in Hawaii on Saturday morning. An employee reportedly pushed the wrong button to initiate the alert. After the news reached the country, Taiwan's military was then asked whether the country had a missile alarm system to respond to such threats.

Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉), spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense (MND) told local media on Sunday that a missile alert system has been developed and that internal testing is underway.

Chen added that the MND is looking for an appropriate time to carry out a rehearsal for a genuine alert in a discreet manner.

Alerts will not be sent out for each offshore missile launch, but will be sent when missiles are determined through analysis to pose threat to the country, a UDN report says.

The new system is said to join the existing air raid alert system under the operation of the military. The mobile text messaging and TV broadcasting alerts will be carried out under the supervision of national security units.