Majority of Taiwan's office workers treated poorly on the job: poll

Taipei, Jan. 15 (CNA) Most office workers in Taiwan put up with unreasonable treatment from "spoiled" bosses for an average 19 months before leaving the job, according to a survey released Monday by the online 1111 job bank.

The survey showed that 88 percent of office workers think their bosses are "spoiled" because they subject their staff to verbal abuse by using mocking or insulting language, force subordinates to run personal errands for them, and frequently demand overtime work, sometimes without pay.

Such unfair treatment is most prevalent in the medical and health care sector, real estate business and in retail and department stores, the poll found.

Although the most office workers think poor conditions on the job create mental stress, 77.4 percent of them choose to tolerate poor treatment at the workplace, while only 19.2 percent try to stand up for their rights by speaking up or turning down unreasonable requests, according to the poll.

However, office employees who are treated badly tend to remain on the job for no more than 19.3 months on average, the survey showed.

It found that 60 percent of such workers intend to quit, while 34 percent are considering such a move.

Meanwhile, according to the poll, the bosses who were described as "spoiled" tend to offer several reasons why their office staff should remain on the job without a salary increase or overtime pay.

The survey found that the reasons most commonly cited are "In an economic slowdown, we hope to ride out the difficulties together," "the company offers you opportunities for learning and growth," "we are working under a system of job responsibility and therefore do not offer overtime pay," "we're not worried about finding other workers," and "pay raises are given based on job performance."

Commenting on the poll, 1111 job bank vice president Daniel Lee said enterprises should stop using those excuses and instead map out plans to raise employee pay and offer better benefits to retain talent.

Citing recent government data, Lee said there has been a regression of average real wages from 17 years ago when they were NT$37,908 per month.

An annual income survey published last November by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) showed that 2.71 million workers in Taiwan's workforce of 8.62 million were earning less than NT$30,000 per month, he said.

The 1111 survey, conducted between Jan. 2 and 12, collected 1,072 valid samples. It had a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.99 percentage points. (By Tsai Yi-chu and Evelyn Kao)Enditem/pc