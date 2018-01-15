All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 44 31 10 3 65 161 112 17-4-1 14-6-2 9-3-1 Washington 45 28 14 3 59 140 127 18-6-0 10-8-3 8-4-1 Boston 41 24 10 7 55 135 105 14-5-3 10-5-4 7-1-2 Toronto 45 25 17 3 53 146 131 13-7-1 12-10-2 5-4-1 Columbus 46 25 18 3 53 124 129 15-8-0 10-10-3 8-5-2 New Jersey 42 22 12 8 52 133 130 12-6-3 10-6-5 3-5-1 Pittsburgh 46 24 19 3 51 135 141 15-7-1 9-12-2 9-4-0 N.Y. Rangers 44 22 17 5 49 132 129 15-8-3 7-9-2 6-6-3 Philadelphia 43 20 15 8 48 128 125 11-8-4 9-7-4 3-1-4 N.Y. Islanders 44 22 18 4 48 153 160 13-5-3 9-13-1 7-6-1 Carolina 45 20 17 8 48 126 140 10-6-4 10-11-4 6-4-3 Detroit 43 18 18 7 43 117 131 10-7-6 8-11-1 6-9-2 Florida 43 18 19 6 42 122 141 10-7-3 8-12-3 6-4-1 Montreal 43 18 20 5 41 111 133 11-8-4 7-12-1 9-4-2 Ottawa 42 15 18 9 39 117 149 9-8-5 6-10-4 5-6-3 Buffalo 44 11 24 9 31 99 151 6-11-3 5-13-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 42 29 10 3 61 145 116 18-2-2 11-8-1 11-1-1 Winnipeg 46 26 13 7 59 153 127 16-3-1 10-10-6 7-5-2 Nashville 42 25 11 6 56 131 114 13-4-2 12-7-4 10-3-2 St. Louis 46 26 17 3 55 134 122 15-9-0 11-8-3 6-4-1 Calgary 45 25 16 4 54 131 125 12-11-0 13-5-4 8-5-1 Los Angeles 43 24 14 5 53 128 103 11-7-3 13-7-2 5-6-3 Minnesota 46 24 17 5 53 133 131 15-4-4 9-13-1 8-8-0 Dallas 44 24 17 3 51 133 122 16-6-1 8-11-2 7-10-0 San Jose 41 22 13 6 50 116 111 13-6-2 9-7-4 9-2-3 Chicago 45 22 17 6 50 136 123 12-8-2 10-9-4 5-7-2 Colorado 42 23 16 3 49 139 125 15-7-1 8-9-2 7-5-1 Anaheim 44 20 15 9 49 121 122 10-8-3 10-7-6 7-4-5 Edmonton 46 20 23 3 43 126 147 9-12-1 11-11-2 8-2-0 Vancouver 45 18 21 6 42 119 147 7-12-3 11-9-3 4-8-1 Arizona 45 10 28 7 27 105 160 5-14-2 5-14-5 1-7-4

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 7, N.Y. Rangers 2

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Boston 4, Montreal 3, SO

Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 3

Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 1

Colorado 4, Dallas 1

Edmonton 3, Vegas 2, OT

San Jose 6, Arizona 5, OT

Anaheim 4, Los Angeles 2

Sunday's Games

Detroit 4, Chicago 0

Calgary 4, Carolina 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Vancouver 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Monday's Games

Dallas at Boston, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.