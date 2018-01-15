All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 44 31 10 3 65 161 112 Washington 45 28 14 3 59 140 127 Boston 41 24 10 7 55 135 105 Toronto 45 25 17 3 53 146 131 Columbus 46 25 18 3 53 124 129 New Jersey 42 22 12 8 52 133 130 Pittsburgh 46 24 19 3 51 135 141 N.Y. Rangers 44 22 17 5 49 132 129 Philadelphia 43 20 15 8 48 128 125 N.Y. Islanders 44 22 18 4 48 153 160 Carolina 45 20 17 8 48 126 140 Detroit 43 18 18 7 43 117 131 Florida 43 18 19 6 42 122 141 Montreal 43 18 20 5 41 111 133 Ottawa 42 15 18 9 39 117 149 Buffalo 44 11 24 9 31 99 151 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 42 29 10 3 61 145 116 Winnipeg 46 26 13 7 59 153 127 Nashville 42 25 11 6 56 131 114 St. Louis 46 26 17 3 55 134 122 Calgary 45 25 16 4 54 131 125 Los Angeles 43 24 14 5 53 128 103 Minnesota 46 24 17 5 53 133 131 Dallas 44 24 17 3 51 133 122 San Jose 41 22 13 6 50 116 111 Chicago 45 22 17 6 50 136 123 Colorado 42 23 16 3 49 139 125 Anaheim 44 20 15 9 49 121 122 Edmonton 46 20 23 3 43 126 147 Vancouver 45 18 21 6 42 119 147 Arizona 45 10 28 7 27 105 160

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 7, N.Y. Rangers 2

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Boston 4, Montreal 3, SO

Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 3

Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 1

Colorado 4, Dallas 1

Edmonton 3, Vegas 2, OT

San Jose 6, Arizona 5, OT

Anaheim 4, Los Angeles 2

Sunday's Games

Detroit 4, Chicago 0

Calgary 4, Carolina 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Vancouver 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Monday's Games

Dallas at Boston, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.