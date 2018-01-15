|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|44
|31
|10
|3
|65
|161
|112
|Boston
|41
|24
|10
|7
|55
|135
|105
|Toronto
|45
|25
|17
|3
|53
|146
|131
|Detroit
|43
|18
|18
|7
|43
|117
|131
|Florida
|43
|18
|19
|6
|42
|122
|141
|Montreal
|43
|18
|20
|5
|41
|111
|133
|Ottawa
|42
|15
|18
|9
|39
|117
|149
|Buffalo
|44
|11
|24
|9
|31
|99
|151
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|45
|28
|14
|3
|59
|140
|127
|Columbus
|46
|25
|18
|3
|53
|124
|129
|New Jersey
|42
|22
|12
|8
|52
|133
|130
|Pittsburgh
|46
|24
|19
|3
|51
|135
|141
|N.Y. Rangers
|44
|22
|17
|5
|49
|132
|129
|Philadelphia
|43
|20
|15
|8
|48
|128
|125
|N.Y. Islanders
|44
|22
|18
|4
|48
|153
|160
|Carolina
|45
|20
|17
|8
|48
|126
|140
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|46
|26
|13
|7
|59
|153
|127
|Nashville
|42
|25
|11
|6
|56
|131
|114
|St. Louis
|46
|26
|17
|3
|55
|134
|122
|Minnesota
|45
|24
|17
|4
|52
|131
|128
|Dallas
|44
|24
|17
|3
|51
|133
|122
|Chicago
|45
|22
|17
|6
|50
|136
|123
|Colorado
|42
|23
|16
|3
|49
|139
|125
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|42
|29
|10
|3
|61
|145
|116
|Calgary
|45
|25
|16
|4
|54
|131
|125
|Los Angeles
|43
|24
|14
|5
|53
|128
|103
|San Jose
|41
|22
|13
|6
|50
|116
|111
|Anaheim
|44
|20
|15
|9
|49
|121
|122
|Edmonton
|46
|20
|23
|3
|43
|126
|147
|Vancouver
|44
|17
|21
|6
|40
|116
|145
|Arizona
|45
|10
|28
|7
|27
|105
|160
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 7, N.Y. Rangers 2
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1
Boston 4, Montreal 3, SO
Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 3
Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 1
Colorado 4, Dallas 1
Edmonton 3, Vegas 2, OT
San Jose 6, Arizona 5, OT
Anaheim 4, Los Angeles 2
|Sunday's Games
Detroit 4, Chicago 0
Calgary 4, Carolina 1
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Dallas at Boston, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Montreal at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.