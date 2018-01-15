Collison, Oladipo lead balanced Pacers to rout of Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Darren Collison scored 19 points to lead seven Indiana players in double figures and the Pacers routed the Phoenix Suns 120-97 on Sunday night.

Victor Oladipo scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half for the Pacers, who were coming off a home victory over Cleveland and have won four of five after a five-game losing streak. Cory Joseph added 16 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic had 14 for Indiana.

Rookie Josh Jackson scored a career-best 21 points for Phoenix, which has lost four of five. Devin Booker added 15, but on 5-of-16 shooting, 1-of-6 from 3-point range.

In an otherwise bad night for Phoenix, 17-year NBA veteran Tyson Chandler grabbed 14 rebounds to become the 40th player in league history to top 10,000 for his career (10,003).

The Suns, playing without second-leading scorer T.J. Warren, led only briefly early. Indiana went on a 15-4 run to go up 23-11 and led 30-16 after one quarter.

Phoenix never got it to single digits again, trailing by as many as 25 in the second quarter. In the third quarter, the lead reached 92-59 (33 points) on T.J. Leaf's 3-pointer.

Indiana opened the second half with a 16-8 run to lead 46-24 on Al Jefferson's layup with 7:09 left in the half. Indiana led 64-44 at the break.

TIP INS

Pacers: Opened a five-game trip through the West. ... Indiana shot 54.5 percent in the first half to the Suns' 38 percent. .... Indiana still is just 8-16 against Suns since 2005-06.

Suns: Warren, averaging 19.7 points per game, was a late scratch with low back soreness. ... Marquese Chriss missed his second straight game with a right hip strain. ... Suns' most one-sided loss of season was 142-116 at home against Houston on Nov. 16. ... Jackson made 4-of-5 shots in the first quarter, the rest of the Suns 2-of-20. ... Phoenix was 2-of-15 on 3s in the first quarter. .... Dragan Bender started and was 0-for-7 shooting, six of them errant 3s, and did not score in 30 minutes. ... Phoenix plays the next four and six of the next seven on the road.

UP NEXT

Pacers: at Utah on Monday night.

Suns: at Portland on Tuesday night.

