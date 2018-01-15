  1. Home
Warm and cozy weather rebounds in Taiwan

Temperatures in southern Taiwan might reach 28 degrees Celsius

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/15 11:29

Cloudy sky was captured in the early morning today, Jan. 15

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Temperatures all over Taiwan will surge today (Jan. 15) with cozy and sunny weather during the daytime, and a 10-degree difference in temperatures between day and night in western and eastern Taiwan.

According to the Central Weather Bureau, daytime highs across the country will range between 22 to 26 degrees and the mercury in southern Taiwan might climb up to 28 degrees. 

However, temperatures in the early morning and late at night will drop 10 degrees at some parts of western and eastern Taiwan. 

Southeasterly and easterly winds  will bring cloudy skies and rain to Taipei and eastern Taiwan. 
