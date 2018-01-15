Taiwan's Formosa Dreamers suffers fifth straight defeat at Asean Basketball League 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- Taiwan's Formosa Dreamers suffered their fifth straight defeat against Westport Malaysia Dragons 74:84 at Kuala Lumpur MABA Stadium yesterday, Jan. 14.

New world import player Ronnie Aguilar and the rest of the Dreamers gallantly fought tough throughout the game. However, they could not secure their second win away from home. World import player Lenny Daniel and Ronnie Aguilar and local player Wu Sung-wei aided the team to only 1 point behind by the end of the first half of the game.

Formosa Dreamers replaced Okosa with the seven-footer Ronnie Aguilar after suffering 2 straight losses to Saigon Heats and Mono Vampire Basketball Club back at home last week.

Aguilar was on the Los Angeles Lakers training camp back in 2012 and played in some preseason games with the team but was not able to secure a spot on their final roster. Aguilar then bounced around from the NBA D-League (now G-League) and in Venezuela.

Formosa Dreamers' newcomer Ronnie Aguilar netted 22 points and 22 rebounds in the game. Wu netted the highest score among the local players, with four 3-pointers, scoring 13 points in total. The Formosa Dreamers are now 1-7 in the standings.