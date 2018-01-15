  1. Home
Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Jan. 15, 2017

By Central News Agency
2018/01/15

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Jan. 15 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Financial sources for long-term care fall short of expectations

@China Times: Deduction on salary income expected to be raised to NT$200,000

@Liberty Times: China spends NT$10 billion yearly on united front campaign targeting Taiwan

@Apple Daily: Tourist spots across Taiwan suffer sharp fall in visitors

@Economic Daily News: Foreign brokerages upbeat about TSMC's Q1 sales

@Commercial Times: AUO emerges as big winner as Samsung, Sony launch 8K TV
