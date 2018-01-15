Taipei, Jan. 15 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Financial sources for long-term care fall short of expectations
@China Times: Deduction on salary income expected to be raised to NT$200,000
@Liberty Times: China spends NT$10 billion yearly on united front campaign targeting Taiwan
@Apple Daily: Tourist spots across Taiwan suffer sharp fall in visitors
@Economic Daily News: Foreign brokerages upbeat about TSMC's Q1 sales
@Commercial Times: AUO emerges as big winner as Samsung, Sony launch 8K TV
Taiwan headline news
Top headlines across Taiwan on Jan. 15, 2017
Taipei, Jan. 15 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows: