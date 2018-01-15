Canadiens' Phillip Danault released from hospital

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault was released from a hospital Sunday after tests for a head injury.

Danault was hit in the head by Boston defenseman Zdeno Chara's slap shot Saturday night and taken off the ice on a stretcher.

"Phillip Danault was released from the hospital earlier today and is now resting at home," the Canadiens said Sunday on Twitter.

The rising shot in the second period looked to hit Danault on the side of the head. He was down on the ice for several minutes but was moving and appeared to be speaking to medical staff before leaving the ice to an ovation from the Bell Centre crowd.

"It's stuff that happens in hockey and it's scary," defenseman Jordie Benn said after practice Sunday. "But Phil's doing well."

It wasn't immediately clear when Danault might return to the lineup.

"We've just got to wait and hopefully he can get healthy pretty quick," Benn said.

The 24-year-old Danault, from Victoriaville northwest of Montreal, has seven goals and 15 assists in 43 games this season.

