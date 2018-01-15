WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LIVERPOOL, England — Manchester City's quest to be the latest "Invincibles" of English soccer ended thanks to nine minutes of mayhem against Liverpool in the Premier League. City went from 1-1 after 59 minutes to trail 4-1 in the 68th. Liverpool won 4-3 and City's unbeaten start to the season ended at 22 games. Arsenal lost 2-1 at Bournemouth. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 800 words, photos.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko begin their first-round matches on adjacent show courts to get the Australian Open started on Monday, with Venus Williams scheduled for the second match on Rod Laver Arena and top-ranked Rafael Nadal playing a night match. By John Pye. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Play starts at 0000 GMT. With The Latest and sidebars on merit.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-INDIA

CENTURION, South Africa — Virat Kohli made a defiant 85 not out as India's other batsmen fell around him to leave the top-ranked team 183-5 in its first innings and 152 runs behind South Africa in the second test on Sunday. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SOC--REFEREE RAGE

PARIS — Call it referee rage. French official Tony Chapron kicked out in retribution at Nantes defender Diego Carlos during a league game on Sunday, and then promptly showed Carlos a red card. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 400 words, photo.

OLY--RUSSIA-SOCHI LEGACY

SOCHI, Russia — Would you drink a sample from the Sochi doping lab? The building at the center of a Russia doping scandal which rocked the 2014 Winter Olympics now hosts a restaurant celebrating its notoriety amid a tourism boom. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 920 words, photos.

SOC--LIVERPOOL-MAN CITY

LIVERPOOL, England — Manchester City's 22-match unbeaten start to the Premier League came to an end with a 4-3 loss to Liverpool in a wild and thrilling game at Anfield on Sunday. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 720 words, photos.

WITH:

— SOC--LIVERPOOL-KLOPP CURSES — Klopp curses in NBC interview after Liverpool wins in EPL. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 150 words, photos.

SOC--ARSENAL-SANCHEZ

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Alexis Sanchez was left out of Arsenal's squad for the Premier League match against Bournemouth on Sunday, amid interest in the forward from Manchester City and Manchester United. SENT: 220 words, photo.

SOC--BOURNEMOUTH-ARSENAL

BOURNEMOUTH, England — With star forward Alexis Sanchez left at home, Arsenal squandered a lead by conceding two goals in five minutes to lose 2-1 at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday. SENT: 330 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Luis Suarez scored twice before Lionel Messi completed Barcelona's 4-2 comeback win at Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Sunday. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 730 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund was held 0-0 by draw specialist Wolfsburg on Sunday after leaving out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from its squad for "disciplinary reasons" for the second time this season. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--BUNDESLIGA-RACISM

BERLIN — Hannover president Martin Kind has apologized for the racial abuse Mainz players Leon Balogun and Anthony Ujah were subjected to before the teams' Bundesliga game on Saturday. SENT: 160 words.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — A bizarre foul committed by the referee overshadowed Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 win on Sunday at Nantes which moved the leaders 11 points clear at the top of the French league. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 740 words, photos.

CRI--TRI-NATION PREVIEW

DHAKA, Bangladesh — The tri-nation one-day tournament involving host Bangladesh along with Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe that begins Monday catches all three teams at a particularly low ebb. SENT: 470 words, photos.

GLF--SONY OPEN

HONOLULU — Tom Hoge has a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Sony Open with eight players separated by five shots. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 02030 GMT, photos.

GLF--SA OPEN

JOHANNESBURG — With his wife as his caddie, Chris Paisley beat the challenge of home favorite Branden Grace to win the South African Open by three shots on Sunday and claim a first European Tour title. SENT: 220 words.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

NEW YORK — Anthony Davis scored a season-high 48 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, leading the New Orleans Pelicans back from 19 points down late in the third quarter to a 123-118 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. SENT: 250 words, photo.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

RALEIGH, North Carolina — Dougie Hamilton scored twice, Mike Smith made 38 saves and the Calgary Flames ran their winning streak to seven straight games with a 4-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. SENT: 200 words, photo.

OLY--SKI-ALPINE PREVIEW

The AP takes a look at the main stories to look for in Alpine skiing at the Olympics, including this: If Mikaela Shiffrin races as well as she has been, she will take all the mystery out of the Pyeongchang Games and make them all about her with a history-making performance. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 740 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S SLALOM

WENGEN, Switzerland — Marcel Hirscher is unbeatable in slalom right now, and his World Cup win Sunday finally gave him victory at Wengen. BY Graham Dunbar. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S DOWNHILL

BAD KLEINKIRCHHEIM, Austria — Sofia Goggia used what she called her best ever downhill run to lead an Italian sweep of the podium at a women's World Cup race on Sunday. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 600 words, photo.

CAR--DAKAR RALLY

TUPIZA, Bolivia — Dakar Rally defending champion Stephane Peterhansel recovered from his crash the day before to win the eighth stage of the race on Sunday. SENT: 240 words, photos.

SKI--KASPER'S COMEBACK

WENGEN, Switzerland — Of all the 2014 Olympians aiming to return to the Winter Games next month, American skier Nolan Kasper's path might be the least traveled. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 350 words, photos.

ATH--HOUSTON MARATHON

HOUSTON — Bazu Worku held up three fingers as he headed down the final stretch of the Houston Marathon. Worku, trailing Ethiopian countryman Yitayal Atnafu by 23 seconds with about two miles left, turned on the jets Sunday to win the event for the third straight time. By Joshua Koch. SENT: 490 words.

WITH:

— OLY--SAUDI MARATHONER — Attar runs Houston Marathon, takes Saudi steps toward Tokyo. SENT: 480 words.

