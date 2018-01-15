AEK and PAOK win to share lead of Greek league

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Sergio Araujo scored two second-half goals to give AEK a 3-1 win over Giannena in the Greek league on Sunday and a share of the lead with PAOK.

Araujo struck in the 53rd and 88th minutes. He was assisted in the first goal by Marko Livaja, who had opened the scoring in the 12th.

Iraklis Garoufalias equalized in the 47th for the visitors, who played with 10 men after the 61st when Apostolos Skondras was shown a second yellow card for a hard tackle.

PAOK had an easier time beating host Kerkyra 3-0, with goals from Leo Matos, Djalma Campos and Dimitris Pelkas.

Olympiakos can reclaim the lead if it beats Lamia at home on Monday.