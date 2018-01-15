Sjinkie Knegt makes it 4 golds at short track Europeans

DRESDEN, Germany (AP) — Dutch speed skater Sjinkie Knegt won two more gold medals Sunday as he took his tally to four at the European short track championships.

Knegt, who won the men's 500 and 1,500 meters on Saturday, defeated Russia's Semion Elistratov to win the 1,000 before helping the Netherlands win the men's 5,000 relay.

"It is confirmation that I'm on the right route as Pyeongchang is approaching. I'm really happy," Knegt said ahead of next month's Winter Olympics.

Ariana Fontana made up for the disappointment of losing out to Italian teammate Martina Valcepina twice on Saturday by winning the women's 1,000 in a photo finish with Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands.

Dresden-born Anna Seidel took the bronze.

Russia's Sofia Prosvirnova defeated Fontana over 27 laps to win the women's 3,000, where Schulting was third.

Israel's Vladislav Bykanov won the men's 3,000.

"I feel great and I am in my best shape ever going into the Olympics," Bykanov said.

Prosvirnova had to wait before the judges confirmed Russia's win in the women's 3,000 relay. There had been a clash between Russian and Hungarian skaters but the judges decided against action as Russia took gold, Hungary silver and France bronze.

"I thought the judges might give the penalty and we'd come second, but thank God they didn't," Prosvirnova said.