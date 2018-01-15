Golf Channel cameramen walk out on coverage amid Sony Open

HONOLULU (AP) — Union workers for video and audio production at Golf Channel events are walking out over stalled negotiations on a new contract. That means limited coverage is expected for the final round of the Sony Open and two other events on Sunday.

Golf Channel says it has been negotiating an agreement for nine months with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. That's the union for tournament technicians, such as the camera crew.

The strike only involves Golf Channel events.

Along with the Sony Open, Golf Channel is televising the Web.com event in the Bahamas, which began on Saturday, and the unofficial Diamond Resorts Invitational in Orlando that features players from the PGA Tour Champions, LPGA and celebrities.