Qatar exile says he's held by UAE; Abu Dhabi denies claim

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An exiled Qatari royal family member once promoted by Saudi Arabia amid its ongoing dispute with Doha has appeared in an online video claiming he's being held against his will in the United Arab Emirates, an allegation denied by an Abu Dhabi official.

A video posted Sunday and aired by Doha-based news network Al-Jazeera showed Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali Al Thani.

Sheikh Abdullah says he was invited to Abu Dhabi as a guest of "Sheikh Mohammed." Sheikh Abdullah appears to refer to Abu Dhabi's crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Abdullah says: "They told me not to leave and I am afraid something will happen to me and they blame Qatar."

Ali Rashid al-Nuaimi, who heads Abu Dhabi's Hedayah counter-extremism center, denied the allegation on Twitter.