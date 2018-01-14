Without Sanchez, Arsenal loses 2-1 to Bournemouth in EPL

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — With star forward Alexis Sanchez left at home, Arsenal squandered a lead by conceding two goals in five minutes to lose 2-1 at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Callum Wilson equalized in the 70th minute for Bournemouth before setting up Jordon Ibe for the winner in the 74th minute, intensifying Arsenal's problems in what could be developing into another crisis under Arsene Wenger.

Hector Bellerin opened the scoring in the 52nd for Arsenal, which is in sixth place and has dropped five points off the Champions League qualification positions.

Wenger said Sanchez was omitted because the Chile international was "being vague" while Manchester City and Manchester United fight for his services. It seems inevitable that Sanchez will depart this month, leaving the team without its game-changer and top scorer from last season.

Mesut Ozil was also missing because of injury and Arsenal's lineup looked a shadow of the past teams under Wenger.