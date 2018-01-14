Leipzig rules out early transfer for Naby Keita to Liverpool

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has ruled out a winter transfer for Naby Keita, saying the Guinea midfielder will stay with the side to the end of the season.

The Bundesliga side says in a tweet that Keita will stay a Leipzig player until June 30 and "we wish to put the speculation about a January move to (Liverpool) to bed."

Keita is due to leave Leipzig for Liverpool at the end of the season, but media reports suggested the English side was interested in bringing forward the transfer.

Speaking before Saturday's 3-1 Bundesliga win over Schalke, Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick said there had been no contact from Liverpool about changing the existing agreement, reported to be worth some 70 million euros ($85 million).

"There are no inquiries or offers for any player who is on the pitch or on the bench for us today from any club," said Rangnick, who added that an increased offer would make no difference.

Keita, who joined Leipzig from sister club RB Salzburg in 2016, scored his third Bundesliga goal of the season against Schalke, but also earned his fifth yellow card, ruling him out of the side's next league game.