South Africa vs. India 2nd test scoreboard

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday at tea on Day 2 of the second test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park:

South Africa 1st Innings

Dean Elgar c Vijay b Ashwin 31

Aiden Markram c Patel b Ashwin 94

Hashim Amla run out (Pandya) 82

AB de Villiers b Sharma 20

Faf du Plessis b Shamra 63

Quinton de Kock c Kohli b Ashwin 0

Vernon Philander run out (Pandya/Patel) 0

Keshav Maharaj c Patel b Shami 18

Kagiso Rabada c Pandya b Sharma 11

Morne Morkel c Vijay b Ashwin 6

Lungi Ngidi not out 1

Extras: (8lb, 1nb) 9

TOTAL: (all out) 335

Overs: 113.5.

Fall of wickets: 1-85, 2-148, 3-199, 4-246, 5-250, 6-251, 7-282, 8-324, 9-333.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 22-6-60-0 (1nb), Mohammed Shami 15-2-58-1, Ishant Sharma 22-4-46-3, Hardik Pandya 16-4-50-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 38.5-10-113-4.

India 1st Innings

Murali Vijay not out 31

KL Rahul c and b Morkel 10

Cheteshwar Pujara run out (Ngidi) 0

Virat Kohli not out 39

Extras: 0

TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 80

Overs: 28.

Still to bat: Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-28.

Bowling: Keshav Maharaj 3-0-12-0, Morne Morkel 7-2-24-1, Vernon Philander 8-3-17-0, Kagiso Rabada 6-0-21-0, Lungi Ngidi 4-2-6-0.

Toss: won by South Africa.

Series: South Africa leads three-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Michael Gough, England, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.

TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England.

Match Referee: Chris Broad, England.