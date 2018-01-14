South Africa vs. India 2nd test scoreboard

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday at tea on Day 2 of the second test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park:
|South Africa 1st Innings
Dean Elgar c Vijay b Ashwin 31
Aiden Markram c Patel b Ashwin 94
Hashim Amla run out (Pandya) 82
AB de Villiers b Sharma 20
Faf du Plessis b Shamra 63
Quinton de Kock c Kohli b Ashwin 0
Vernon Philander run out (Pandya/Patel) 0
Keshav Maharaj c Patel b Shami 18
Kagiso Rabada c Pandya b Sharma 11
Morne Morkel c Vijay b Ashwin 6
Lungi Ngidi not out 1
Extras: (8lb, 1nb) 9
TOTAL: (all out) 335
Overs: 113.5.
Fall of wickets: 1-85, 2-148, 3-199, 4-246, 5-250, 6-251, 7-282, 8-324, 9-333.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 22-6-60-0 (1nb), Mohammed Shami 15-2-58-1, Ishant Sharma 22-4-46-3, Hardik Pandya 16-4-50-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 38.5-10-113-4.
|India 1st Innings
Murali Vijay not out 31
KL Rahul c and b Morkel 10
Cheteshwar Pujara run out (Ngidi) 0
Virat Kohli not out 39
Extras: 0
TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 80
Overs: 28.
Still to bat: Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-28.
Bowling: Keshav Maharaj 3-0-12-0, Morne Morkel 7-2-24-1, Vernon Philander 8-3-17-0, Kagiso Rabada 6-0-21-0, Lungi Ngidi 4-2-6-0.
Toss: won by South Africa.
Series: South Africa leads three-match series 1-0.
Umpires: Michael Gough, England, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.
TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England.
Match Referee: Chris Broad, England.