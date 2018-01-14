Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 14, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A passing shower;90;77;A shower or two;89;77;SSW;8;68%;67%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;Partly sunny, nice;74;57;WSW;5;74%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;53;39;Partly sunny;57;37;W;7;74%;6%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A little rain;58;47;Rather cloudy;56;47;SSE;7;69%;66%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;40;34;Breezy with rain;46;39;WSW;23;93%;87%;0

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun;35;25;A bit of ice;31;24;NNE;2;87%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;51;30;A few flurries;37;27;NNW;6;70%;84%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;-6;-19;Mostly cloudy;-7;-16;SW;8;89%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm or two;83;72;A.M. showers, cloudy;84;72;N;7;79%;100%;4

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;50;37;Cloudy with a shower;52;46;S;4;76%;82%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;76;68;A quick shower;77;67;NE;13;66%;53%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;71;44;Sunny and beautiful;67;43;NW;6;50%;9%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Inc. clouds;91;72;Turning cloudy;89;72;ESE;7;64%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;Sunshine and nice;89;59;Sunny and nice;85;60;ESE;7;47%;4%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;86;65;High clouds;87;67;NNW;4;58%;12%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;55;41;Partly sunny;56;45;W;8;66%;5%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;43;23;Cloudy;36;23;NNE;5;33%;9%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of showers;35;26;Snow showers;34;27;SE;8;58%;83%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, chilly;32;26;Increasing clouds;37;34;S;10;68%;68%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;66;47;A stray shower;64;44;SE;5;76%;63%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;64;A t-storm in spots;79;64;ESE;7;70%;63%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little snow;34;24;Low clouds breaking;33;28;SSE;10;75%;67%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;43;35;Periods of rain;45;40;WSW;16;80%;86%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Episodes of sunshine;29;19;Partly sunny;28;20;ENE;7;40%;67%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A little snow;33;21;Periods of sun;32;24;SE;4;54%;72%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;63;Warmer with some sun;80;68;E;8;69%;29%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;84;63;Mostly cloudy;83;63;S;4;46%;44%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sun and some clouds;49;36;Plenty of sunshine;55;38;WSW;7;67%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;66;52;Partly sunny;69;49;N;7;50%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;80;61;Some sun, a shower;71;61;SSE;14;63%;56%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;81;64;Partly sunny;81;66;E;3;64%;43%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;86;71;Nice with some sun;87;72;NE;5;68%;4%;5

Chicago, United States;Very cold;23;18;Snow tapering off;26;9;WSW;11;76%;86%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;90;71;Partly sunny;89;72;NE;11;64%;8%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and chilly;32;29;Cloudy and breezy;37;35;S;20;65%;75%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;77;65;Nice with some sun;76;64;NNE;12;58%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;53;36;A shower in the p.m.;56;23;NNE;8;66%;85%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;89;77;Mostly cloudy;88;77;NNE;13;75%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Sunlit and nice;73;45;Hazy sunshine;73;44;WNW;7;61%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;56;25;A little snow;27;10;ESE;6;76%;66%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sunshine;72;56;Clouds and sun, nice;76;56;WNW;6;64%;3%;2

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;SW;4;76%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;48;43;Spotty showers;47;33;W;19;85%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;56;34;Not as cool;59;38;NNE;8;29%;7%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;56;45;Mostly sunny;58;49;E;9;68%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;66;58;Areas of low clouds;70;61;SE;5;78%;40%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;80;60;Clouds and sun;81;61;ESE;4;51%;56%;14

Havana, Cuba;Cooler with some sun;68;62;Some sun;72;66;NE;14;57%;66%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;28;20;Cloudy and cold;24;20;S;15;79%;3%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Overcast;84;73;Cloudy with a shower;89;72;SW;4;66%;56%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;66;55;Mostly sunny;68;56;E;7;64%;5%;5

Honolulu, United States;Nice with sunshine;82;68;Mostly sunny, nice;82;71;NE;12;58%;12%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;87;64;Mostly sunny, nice;87;62;NE;5;50%;11%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;71;40;Hazy sunshine;71;41;NNE;5;45%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;42;35;Becoming cloudy;43;37;E;7;60%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;85;76;Showers, some heavy;88;77;WSW;13;76%;100%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;84;71;Sunny and less humid;82;69;NNW;12;50%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;90;62;Sun, some clouds;92;62;ENE;6;29%;30%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;54;21;Sunlit and mild;55;20;NNE;4;17%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;86;57;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;WNW;5;30%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;63;41;Partly sunny;63;39;SE;4;69%;9%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;94;64;Sunny and pleasant;88;63;N;16;29%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A snow shower;21;11;Mostly sunny, cold;21;12;E;5;63%;2%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;86;75;A shower or two;87;75;NNE;5;63%;72%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;86;73;An afternoon shower;89;74;W;5;63%;76%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;71;49;Hazy sun;74;51;N;6;55%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;86;73;High clouds;83;74;N;4;74%;44%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;55;41;Showers and t-storms;54;40;ESE;9;77%;77%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;88;74;A shower in places;87;75;SSW;6;78%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Clearing;76;69;A stray shower;77;68;SSE;7;70%;56%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;54;40;Mostly sunny;55;46;NW;5;68%;10%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clearing;43;38;Morning rain;51;39;WSW;18;85%;89%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;82;55;Clouds and sun, nice;73;54;SW;4;44%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;84;75;Decreasing clouds;85;75;SSW;6;74%;42%;8

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;44;27;Partly sunny;48;32;WSW;4;71%;19%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;86;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;81;ENE;15;70%;66%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;85;75;Clearing, a t-storm;86;75;ENE;8;75%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;83;74;Rather cloudy;88;75;ENE;7;60%;44%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;68;56;A morning shower;68;55;S;9;69%;50%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun;66;34;Partly sunny;69;39;NNE;4;33%;1%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;70;58;A passing shower;72;65;NNE;15;62%;66%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A snow shower;17;11;Lots of sun, cold;19;9;SSE;6;48%;4%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;86;75;Partly sunny;86;75;ENE;13;65%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;73;68;Partly sunny;76;64;E;11;71%;28%;11

Montreal, Canada;Sunlit and very cold;0;-14;Rather cloudy;5;2;NNE;1;61%;9%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;23;21;Cloudy with flurries;26;19;SSE;4;78%;69%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;78;Hazy sun;93;77;N;5;48%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny, nice;81;53;Partly sunny;83;55;N;9;35%;3%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, colder;25;16;Clouding up, cold;28;25;NE;10;53%;18%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Variable clouds;62;48;Mostly sunny;64;44;W;7;61%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Flurries and squalls;-8;-10;Low clouds and cold;-4;-5;SSW;8;83%;79%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;43;30;Mostly sunny;53;36;SSE;6;67%;6%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;28;24;Breezy with snow;31;29;SE;14;81%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny, but very cold;2;-10;Mainly cloudy, cold;7;1;ENE;11;62%;72%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;86;77;A shower in spots;87;79;ESE;9;72%;77%;12

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. shower or two;85;75;An afternoon shower;86;74;NW;10;72%;60%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Thunderstorm;82;73;A shower or t-storm;85;75;ENE;8;81%;75%;5

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;46;35;Occasional rain;49;44;WSW;14;76%;88%;0

Perth, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;99;70;Tropical rainstorm;76;71;ENE;17;81%;93%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, nice;89;73;Cloudy;87;73;NW;8;57%;56%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Increasing clouds;92;75;A shower;91;74;NE;9;77%;75%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;89;68;Sun and some clouds;88;68;E;5;55%;63%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds;35;27;Low clouds breaking;35;31;S;8;55%;67%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;43;19;Mostly cloudy;35;22;SE;4;73%;25%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;64;51;Showers, some heavy;63;52;ENE;7;71%;91%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Afternoon showers;60;42;Decreasing clouds;57;42;ENE;6;74%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;86;77;A shower or two;87;78;ESE;10;71%;78%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Morning flurries;30;29;Snow;33;22;NE;12;65%;74%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, cold;24;17;Clouds and sun, cold;23;17;SSE;10;68%;0%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;91;77;Warm with some sun;93;78;N;5;64%;23%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;78;47;Sunny and pleasant;77;46;N;8;10%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Variable cloudiness;53;38;Partly sunny;54;41;SE;3;74%;67%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;27;15;Mainly cloudy;20;15;SSE;7;78%;6%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;61;50;Mostly cloudy;58;54;SSW;5;93%;74%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;70;63;An afternoon shower;69;64;ENE;10;74%;55%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;74;A shower in spots;83;74;E;8;74%;74%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;72;58;Partly sunny;73;59;N;11;60%;6%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;75;31;Sunny and delightful;74;31;ENE;5;6%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;83;57;Mostly cloudy;80;53;SW;6;53%;30%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;80;70;Partly sunny;82;70;N;5;74%;27%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun;53;32;Mostly sunny;54;40;ENE;4;71%;20%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;55;44;Mostly cloudy;56;46;SSW;6;76%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;44;34;Clouds and sun;45;28;E;4;64%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;54;43;Partly sunny, mild;59;43;SE;6;76%;56%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two;79;72;Mostly cloudy;85;74;NNW;10;73%;44%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy, snow showers;33;25;A little snow;32;26;NE;8;91%;94%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;79;73;A shower or two;81;74;E;7;77%;82%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;35;29;Remaining cloudy;32;30;SSE;11;58%;65%;0

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;72;61;Sunshine and breezy;75;66;S;21;52%;46%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;68;56;Sunshine, pleasant;76;61;ESE;11;66%;43%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;22;16;Periods of sun, cold;21;16;SSE;11;70%;1%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A little rain;41;31;Cloudy;44;27;SSW;5;83%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain/snow showers;37;26;Partly sunny;36;27;ENE;5;83%;66%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;55;39;Mostly sunny;53;34;NW;10;24%;7%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Showers this morning;65;56;A couple of showers;65;55;SSE;7;65%;70%;3

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;50;45;Cloudy with showers;54;46;SSE;5;71%;97%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny, but chilly;46;33;Partly sunny;54;37;WSW;11;58%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;21;17;Some afternoon snow;25;22;SSE;15;63%;93%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;63;48;High clouds;66;49;S;2;43%;0%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;63;45;High clouds;62;45;S;2;68%;18%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;-2;-13;Cold with clearing;1;-22;SE;9;81%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine;53;44;Cloudy;53;44;ENE;5;58%;76%;1

Vienna, Austria;A little snow;34;25;Partly sunny;34;27;SE;8;62%;67%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;82;56;Mostly cloudy;83;59;E;3;53%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, cold;22;13;Mostly sunny, cold;20;12;SSE;9;47%;0%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Turning sunny;29;14;Mostly sunny, chilly;27;18;SSE;10;58%;0%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, humid;80;62;Sun and some clouds;74;61;NE;8;74%;44%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;88;65;Cloudy;86;64;SW;4;62%;3%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;42;23;Decreasing clouds;36;16;ENE;2;66%;44%;3

