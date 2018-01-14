Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 14, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A passing shower;32;25;A shower or two;32;25;SSW;13;68%;67%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;WSW;7;74%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;12;4;Partly sunny;14;3;W;12;74%;6%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A little rain;14;8;Rather cloudy;14;8;SSE;11;69%;66%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;4;1;Breezy with rain;8;4;WSW;36;93%;87%;0

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun;2;-4;A bit of ice;-1;-4;NNE;4;87%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;11;-1;A few flurries;3;-3;NNW;10;70%;84%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;-21;-28;Mostly cloudy;-22;-27;SW;13;89%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm or two;28;22;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;22;N;12;79%;100%;4

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;10;3;Cloudy with a shower;11;8;S;6;76%;82%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;25;20;A quick shower;25;20;NE;21;66%;53%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;21;7;Sunny and beautiful;19;6;NW;9;50%;9%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Inc. clouds;33;22;Turning cloudy;31;22;ESE;11;64%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;Sunshine and nice;32;15;Sunny and nice;30;16;ESE;11;47%;4%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;30;18;High clouds;30;20;NNW;7;58%;12%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;13;5;Partly sunny;13;7;W;14;66%;5%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;6;-5;Cloudy;2;-5;NNE;7;33%;9%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of showers;2;-3;Snow showers;1;-3;SE;12;58%;83%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-3;Increasing clouds;3;1;S;17;68%;68%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;19;9;A stray shower;18;6;SE;9;76%;63%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;18;A t-storm in spots;26;18;ESE;11;70%;63%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little snow;1;-4;Low clouds breaking;0;-2;SSE;16;75%;67%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;6;2;Periods of rain;7;5;WSW;25;80%;86%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Episodes of sunshine;-2;-7;Partly sunny;-2;-7;ENE;11;40%;67%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A little snow;1;-6;Periods of sun;0;-5;SE;7;54%;72%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;17;Warmer with some sun;26;20;E;13;69%;29%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;29;17;Mostly cloudy;28;17;S;6;46%;44%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sun and some clouds;9;2;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;WSW;12;67%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;Partly sunny;20;10;N;12;50%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;26;16;Some sun, a shower;22;16;SSE;22;63%;56%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;27;18;Partly sunny;27;19;E;5;64%;43%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;30;22;Nice with some sun;31;22;NE;8;68%;4%;5

Chicago, United States;Very cold;-5;-8;Snow tapering off;-4;-13;WSW;17;76%;86%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;22;Partly sunny;32;22;NE;17;64%;8%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and chilly;0;-2;Cloudy and breezy;3;2;S;32;65%;75%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;25;19;Nice with some sun;24;18;NNE;19;58%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;11;2;A shower in the p.m.;13;-5;NNE;13;66%;85%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;25;Mostly cloudy;31;25;NNE;21;75%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Sunlit and nice;23;7;Hazy sunshine;23;7;WNW;12;61%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;13;-4;A little snow;-3;-12;ESE;10;76%;66%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sunshine;22;13;Clouds and sun, nice;24;13;WNW;9;64%;3%;2

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;7;76%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;9;6;Spotty showers;8;0;W;30;85%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;13;1;Not as cool;15;3;NNE;13;29%;7%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;13;7;Mostly sunny;15;9;E;14;68%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;19;15;Areas of low clouds;21;16;SE;8;78%;40%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;27;15;Clouds and sun;27;16;ESE;7;51%;56%;14

Havana, Cuba;Cooler with some sun;20;16;Some sun;22;19;NE;22;57%;66%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;-2;-6;Cloudy and cold;-5;-7;S;23;79%;3%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Overcast;29;23;Cloudy with a shower;32;22;SW;6;66%;56%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;19;13;Mostly sunny;20;13;E;11;64%;5%;5

Honolulu, United States;Nice with sunshine;28;20;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;NE;19;58%;12%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;31;18;Mostly sunny, nice;31;17;NE;8;50%;11%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;22;4;Hazy sunshine;21;5;NNE;8;45%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;6;2;Becoming cloudy;6;3;E;12;60%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;29;25;Showers, some heavy;31;25;WSW;20;76%;100%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;29;22;Sunny and less humid;28;21;NNW;19;50%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;32;16;Sun, some clouds;34;17;ENE;9;29%;30%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;12;-6;Sunlit and mild;13;-7;NNE;6;17%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;30;14;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;WNW;8;30%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;17;5;Partly sunny;17;4;SE;7;69%;9%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;34;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;N;25;29%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A snow shower;-6;-12;Mostly sunny, cold;-6;-11;E;9;63%;2%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;30;24;A shower or two;30;24;NNE;8;63%;72%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;30;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;W;8;63%;76%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Hazy sun;23;10;N;10;55%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;30;23;High clouds;28;23;N;7;74%;44%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;13;5;Showers and t-storms;12;5;ESE;14;77%;77%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;31;24;A shower in places;30;24;SSW;9;78%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Clearing;25;20;A stray shower;25;20;SSE;11;70%;56%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;12;5;Mostly sunny;13;8;NW;7;68%;10%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clearing;6;4;Morning rain;10;4;WSW;28;85%;89%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;28;13;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;SW;7;44%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;24;Decreasing clouds;30;24;SSW;9;74%;42%;8

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;7;-3;Partly sunny;9;0;WSW;6;71%;19%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;ENE;24;70%;66%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;30;24;Clearing, a t-storm;30;24;ENE;12;75%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;28;24;Rather cloudy;31;24;ENE;11;60%;44%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;20;13;A morning shower;20;13;S;15;69%;50%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun;19;1;Partly sunny;21;4;NNE;7;33%;1%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;21;15;A passing shower;22;19;NNE;24;62%;66%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A snow shower;-9;-12;Lots of sun, cold;-7;-13;SSE;9;48%;4%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Partly sunny;30;24;ENE;21;65%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;23;20;Partly sunny;24;18;E;18;71%;28%;11

Montreal, Canada;Sunlit and very cold;-18;-26;Rather cloudy;-15;-17;NNE;2;61%;9%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-5;-6;Cloudy with flurries;-3;-7;SSE;7;78%;69%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;26;Hazy sun;34;25;N;8;48%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;Partly sunny;28;13;N;14;35%;3%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, colder;-4;-9;Clouding up, cold;-2;-4;NE;16;53%;18%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Variable clouds;17;9;Mostly sunny;18;6;W;11;61%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Flurries and squalls;-22;-24;Low clouds and cold;-20;-21;SSW;13;83%;79%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;6;-1;Mostly sunny;11;2;SSE;10;67%;6%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;-3;-5;Breezy with snow;-1;-2;SE;23;81%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny, but very cold;-17;-23;Mainly cloudy, cold;-14;-17;ENE;18;62%;72%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;30;25;A shower in spots;31;26;ESE;15;72%;77%;12

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. shower or two;29;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;NW;17;72%;60%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Thunderstorm;28;23;A shower or t-storm;30;24;ENE;12;81%;75%;5

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;8;2;Occasional rain;9;7;WSW;22;76%;88%;0

Perth, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;37;21;Tropical rainstorm;24;21;ENE;28;81%;93%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;Cloudy;31;23;NW;12;57%;56%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Increasing clouds;33;24;A shower;33;24;NE;15;77%;75%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;32;20;Sun and some clouds;31;20;E;7;55%;63%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds;2;-3;Low clouds breaking;2;-1;S;12;55%;67%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;6;-7;Mostly cloudy;2;-5;SE;6;73%;25%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;18;11;Showers, some heavy;17;11;ENE;11;71%;91%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Afternoon showers;16;6;Decreasing clouds;14;6;ENE;10;74%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;ESE;16;71%;78%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Morning flurries;-1;-2;Snow;1;-6;NE;20;65%;74%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-8;Clouds and sun, cold;-5;-9;SSE;17;68%;0%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;33;25;Warm with some sun;34;26;N;8;64%;23%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;26;8;Sunny and pleasant;25;8;N;13;10%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Variable cloudiness;12;3;Partly sunny;12;5;SE;5;74%;67%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-10;Mainly cloudy;-7;-9;SSE;11;78%;6%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;16;10;Mostly cloudy;15;12;SSW;8;93%;74%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;21;17;An afternoon shower;21;18;ENE;16;74%;55%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower in spots;28;23;E;14;74%;74%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;22;15;Partly sunny;23;15;N;18;60%;6%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;24;0;Sunny and delightful;23;-1;ENE;8;6%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;28;14;Mostly cloudy;26;12;SW;10;53%;30%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;27;21;Partly sunny;28;21;N;9;74%;27%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun;11;0;Mostly sunny;12;4;ENE;7;71%;20%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;13;7;Mostly cloudy;13;8;SSW;9;76%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;7;1;Clouds and sun;7;-2;E;6;64%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;12;6;Partly sunny, mild;15;6;SE;10;76%;56%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two;26;22;Mostly cloudy;30;23;NNW;15;73%;44%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-4;A little snow;0;-3;NE;13;91%;94%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;26;23;A shower or two;27;23;E;12;77%;82%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;1;-2;Remaining cloudy;0;-1;SSE;18;58%;65%;0

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;22;16;Sunshine and breezy;24;19;S;33;52%;46%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;20;13;Sunshine, pleasant;25;16;ESE;18;66%;43%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;-6;-9;Periods of sun, cold;-6;-9;SSE;18;70%;1%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A little rain;5;0;Cloudy;7;-3;SSW;8;83%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain/snow showers;3;-3;Partly sunny;2;-3;ENE;7;83%;66%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;13;4;Mostly sunny;12;1;NW;15;24%;7%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Showers this morning;18;13;A couple of showers;18;13;SSE;11;65%;70%;3

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;10;7;Cloudy with showers;12;8;SSE;8;71%;97%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny, but chilly;8;1;Partly sunny;12;3;WSW;18;58%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;-6;-9;Some afternoon snow;-4;-5;SSE;24;63%;93%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;17;9;High clouds;19;9;S;3;43%;0%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;17;7;High clouds;17;7;S;3;68%;18%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;-19;-25;Cold with clearing;-17;-30;SE;14;81%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine;12;6;Cloudy;12;7;ENE;7;58%;76%;1

Vienna, Austria;A little snow;1;-4;Partly sunny;1;-3;SE;13;62%;67%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;Mostly cloudy;28;15;E;5;53%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, cold;-5;-11;Mostly sunny, cold;-7;-11;SSE;14;47%;0%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Turning sunny;-2;-10;Mostly sunny, chilly;-3;-8;SSE;16;58%;0%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, humid;27;17;Sun and some clouds;24;16;NE;13;74%;44%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;31;18;Cloudy;30;18;SW;7;62%;3%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;5;-5;Decreasing clouds;2;-9;ENE;4;66%;44%;3

