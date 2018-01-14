Australia vs. England, 1st ODI scoreboard

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday in the first one-day international between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:
|England won the toss
|Australia
Aaron Finch c Bairstow b Ali 107
David Warner c Root b Wood 2
Steve Smith c Buttler b Rashid 23
Travis Head b Plunkett 5
Mitchell Marsh b Rashid 50
Marcus Stoinis c Root b Woakes 60
Tim Paine c Ali b Plunkett 27
Pat Cummins c Roy b Plunkett 12
Mitchell Starc not out 0
Andrew Tye not out 4
Extras (7lb,7w) 14
TOTAL (for eight wickets) 304.
Overs: 50. Batting time: 214 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-58, 3-78, 4-196, 5-205, 6-285, 7-296, 8-300.
Did not bat: Adam Zampa.
Bowling: Chris Woakes 10-0-65-1 (1w), Mark Wood 10-0-49-1, Liam Plunkett 10-0-71-3 (3w), Adil Rashid 10-0-73-2 (3w), Moeen Ali 10-0-39-1.
|England
Jason Roy c sub Richardson b Starc 180
Jonny Bairstow c Paine b Starc 14
Alex Hales c Stoinis b Cummins 4
Joe Root not out 91
Eoin Morgan c Smith b Cummins 1
Jos Buttler c Starc b Stoinis 4
Moeen Ali not out 5
Extras (5lb, 4w) 9
TOTAL (for five wickets) 308.
Overs: 48.5. Batting time: 212 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-53, 2-60, 3-281, 4-288, 5-302.
Did not bat: Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-71-2 (2w), Pat Cummins 10-0-63-2 (1w), Andrew Tye 10-0-43-0, Marcus Stoinis 6-0-33-1, Adam Zampa 10-0-72-0 (1w), Mitchell Marsh 2-0-15-0, Travis Head 0.5-0-6-0.
Result: England won by five wickets, leads five-match series 1-0.
Umpires: Simon Fry, Australia, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.
TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.