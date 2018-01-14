Australia vs. England, 1st ODI scoreboard

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday in the first one-day international between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

England won the toss Australia

Aaron Finch c Bairstow b Ali 107

David Warner c Root b Wood 2

Steve Smith c Buttler b Rashid 23

Travis Head b Plunkett 5

Mitchell Marsh b Rashid 50

Marcus Stoinis c Root b Woakes 60

Tim Paine c Ali b Plunkett 27

Pat Cummins c Roy b Plunkett 12

Mitchell Starc not out 0

Andrew Tye not out 4

Extras (7lb,7w) 14

TOTAL (for eight wickets) 304.

Overs: 50. Batting time: 214 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-58, 3-78, 4-196, 5-205, 6-285, 7-296, 8-300.

Did not bat: Adam Zampa.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 10-0-65-1 (1w), Mark Wood 10-0-49-1, Liam Plunkett 10-0-71-3 (3w), Adil Rashid 10-0-73-2 (3w), Moeen Ali 10-0-39-1.

England

Jason Roy c sub Richardson b Starc 180

Jonny Bairstow c Paine b Starc 14

Alex Hales c Stoinis b Cummins 4

Joe Root not out 91

Eoin Morgan c Smith b Cummins 1

Jos Buttler c Starc b Stoinis 4

Moeen Ali not out 5

Extras (5lb, 4w) 9

TOTAL (for five wickets) 308.

Overs: 48.5. Batting time: 212 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-53, 2-60, 3-281, 4-288, 5-302.

Did not bat: Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-71-2 (2w), Pat Cummins 10-0-63-2 (1w), Andrew Tye 10-0-43-0, Marcus Stoinis 6-0-33-1, Adam Zampa 10-0-72-0 (1w), Mitchell Marsh 2-0-15-0, Travis Head 0.5-0-6-0.

Result: England won by five wickets, leads five-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Simon Fry, Australia, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.