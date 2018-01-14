Nightclub floor collapses in Spanish capital; 26 injured

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say that 26 people have been injured when a floor collapsed at a Madrid nightclub.

Emergency services for the Spanish capital say that 11 of the injured revelers were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for "bruises and light wounds." The others were treated on site.

Emergency services say a hole measuring 16 square meters (about 170 square feet) opened up on the upper floor of the nightclub located in southern Madrid on Sunday.

A similar incident occurred in November on the Spanish island of Tenerife when 22 people plummeted into the basement after a hole opened up in the floor.