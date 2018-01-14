Blast destroys car in southern Lebanon, wounds 1

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's official news agency says an explosion has destroyed a car in the southern city of Sidon.

Residents in the area say the car belongs to a member of the Palestinian militant group Hamas. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, or if the owner of the car was inside.

Sidon Mayor Mohammed Saudi told Al-Manar TV that one person was wounded in the explosion as he opened the car door. He said it was not clear if the individual was a member of Hamas.

Images posted on social media and used by Lebanese TV show a mangled car, a large fire and black smoke rising above the city. Lebanon's official National News Agency says the area has been cordoned off.