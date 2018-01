CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — South Africa was all out for 335 on Day 2 of the second test against India at Centurion on Sunday.

___

South Africa 335 all out in 113.5 overs (Aiden Markram 94, Hashim Amla 82, Faf du Plessis 63; Ravichandran Ashwin 4-113, Ishant Sharma 3-46), leads India 4-0 by 331 runs at lunch.