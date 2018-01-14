Trekkies attend Klingon language lecture in Taipei

TAIPEI (CNA) -- A group of Star Trek fans held a Trekkie gathering at a Taipei gallery on Sunday during which Klingon was taught to devotees of one of the world's most popular science fiction franchises.



tlh'raS (賴喬迪), who gave a lecture on the Klingon language, told CNA that he fell in love with the show when he saw Star Trek: The Next Generation at junior high school, which aired in Taiwan in the 1990s.



"I love how the TV series sees our future in a positive way where the human race and aliens work together to promote peace," he said.



An enthusiastic learner of foreign languages, tlh'raS said he started to pick up the Klingon language because of his love of the franchise. The language, created by American linguist Marc Okrand for Star Trek, is spoken by the Klingon race in the Star Trek universe.



The lecture was attended by dozens of Taiwanese Star Trek fans, who were also visiting the Wrong Gallery next to the 1914 Huashan Creative Park, where an admission free exhibition of Star Trek collectibles, including uniforms and gadgets was being held.



Ron Chang (張榮成), owner of the gallery, told CNA that he lent the venue to the Trekkies to hold the lecture and exhibition free of charge as he himself is a hardcore sci-fi fan.



"In Taiwan, Star Trek fans are considered an extreme minority. I am passionate about science fiction and I would like take this opportunity to show the public pop culture from America," he said.



The exhibition will run until Jan. 21.



With the popularity of the franchise, a Klingon language dictionary has been published. It was so popular that Bing, a web search engine operated by Microsoft, even added Klingon to its Bing Translator in 2013.



As one of the most successful science fiction franchises in history, Star Trek has entertained fans around the world for more than half a century since its creation by Gene Roddenberry in 1966.



Klingon Alphabet (Wikimedia Commons Image)