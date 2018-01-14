Tunisia, shaken by protests, marks 7 years since revolution

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia, shaken by days of nationwide unrest over price hikes, is marking seven years since the North African nation drove out its long-time autocratic ruler.

Tunisians are calling for peaceful protests on Sunday's anniversary to tell the country's new leaders that they have failed to fix problems that fed the revolution.

President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali fled into exile on Jan. 14, 2011, transforming the country into a budding democracy. Now, protesters are driving home the message that they believe that six governments in power since then have crushed hopes of social and economic justice, and left them feeling betrayed.

Frustration was in full view last week when protests grew. One person died, and scores were injured before a police crackdown.