Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport served 10 million too many passengers in 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taoyuan International Airport served 45 million passengers in 2017, 10 million more passengers than the allowed capacity, according to the latest statistics of Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA).

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Co. has been facing more pressure from increasing numbers of passengers passing through the airport. The coming Chinese New Year holiday season is likely to pose a great challenge to the airport as the number of passengers will surge during this period of time.

Taoyuan Airport spokesman Lee Chien-kuo (李建國) said numbers of passengers passing through the airport have increased too rapidly. Even though numbers of Chinese visitors to Taiwan have fallen, the decrease was more than compensated by the increase of both visitors from countries other than China and Taiwanese making tourist visits overseas, he said.

According the company’s statistics, currently Taoyuan Airport handles a daily average of 110,000 to 120,000 passengers, but the airport saw more than 130,000 passengers daily during the peaks in the previous two Chinese New Year holiday seasons.



The number of passengers passing through Taoyuan Airport in 2016 was 42, 296,332, breaking the 40 million mark for the first time, according to CAA’s statistics. But the number increased by 6% to 44,878,703 in 2017, which is 25.8 million more passengers compared to the previous year, according to the statistics.

Even though the two terminals at Taoyuan Airport have been expanded, but their growth in capacity obviously falls short of the growth in demand. The combined allowed capacity of these two terminals is 34 million passengers a year, but 44 million passengers passed through the airport last year, according to the CAA.

The construction of the third terminal has been underway for some time, but according to the airport company’s estimate, the earliest time by which the project can be completed is the end of 2020, which is still about three years from now.



