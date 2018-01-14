Donskoi ties it with 15.4 seconds left, Sharks win in OT

San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) celebrates after scoring a goal past Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak, left, in overtime of
San Jose Sharks right wing Joonas Donskoi, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the final seconds of the third period against the
Arizona Coyotes goalie Scott Wedgewood, left, reacts as the San Jose Sharks celebrate a 6-5 overtime win in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018
San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) blocks a shot by Arizona Coyotes right wing Richard Panik, from Slovakia, during the second period of an NH
San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) blocks a shot by Arizona Coyotes center Clayton Keller during the second period of an NHL hockey game Satur
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Scott Wedgewood (31) blocks a shot at goal by the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, J
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joonas Donskoi tied it with 15.4 seconds left in the third period and Marc-Edward Vlasic scored in overtime, lifting the San Jose Sharks over the Arizona Coyotes 6-5 on Saturday night.
Donskoi scored his second goal of the game with San Jose goalie Aaron Dell pulled for an extra skater after Arizona scored twice earlier in the period. Vlasic then got his fifth of the season with an assist from Joe Thornton, who had a goal and two helpers to tie Hall of Famer Adam Oates for 17th on the career scoring list (1,420 points).
Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture also scored for San Jose, and Dell stopped 13 of 15 shots after replacing Martin Jones in net.
Arizona got goals from Derek Stepan, Alex Goligoski, Christian Fischer, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Josh Archibald. Scott Wedgewood made 38 saves.