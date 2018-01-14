Donskoi ties it with 15.4 seconds left, Sharks win in OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joonas Donskoi tied it with 15.4 seconds left in the third period and Marc-Edward Vlasic scored in overtime, lifting the San Jose Sharks over the Arizona Coyotes 6-5 on Saturday night.

Donskoi scored his second goal of the game with San Jose goalie Aaron Dell pulled for an extra skater after Arizona scored twice earlier in the period. Vlasic then got his fifth of the season with an assist from Joe Thornton, who had a goal and two helpers to tie Hall of Famer Adam Oates for 17th on the career scoring list (1,420 points).

Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture also scored for San Jose, and Dell stopped 13 of 15 shots after replacing Martin Jones in net.

Arizona got goals from Derek Stepan, Alex Goligoski, Christian Fischer, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Josh Archibald. Scott Wedgewood made 38 saves.