|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|44
|31
|10
|3
|65
|161
|112
|17-4-1
|14-6-2
|9-3-1
|Washington
|45
|28
|14
|3
|59
|140
|127
|18-6-0
|10-8-3
|8-4-1
|Boston
|41
|24
|10
|7
|55
|135
|105
|14-5-3
|10-5-4
|7-1-2
|Toronto
|45
|25
|17
|3
|53
|146
|131
|13-7-1
|12-10-2
|5-4-1
|Columbus
|46
|25
|18
|3
|53
|124
|129
|15-8-0
|10-10-3
|8-5-2
|New Jersey
|42
|22
|12
|8
|52
|133
|130
|12-6-3
|10-6-5
|3-5-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|22
|16
|5
|49
|130
|124
|15-8-3
|7-8-2
|6-5-3
|Pittsburgh
|45
|23
|19
|3
|49
|130
|139
|14-7-1
|9-12-2
|8-4-0
|Philadelphia
|43
|20
|15
|8
|48
|128
|125
|11-8-4
|9-7-4
|3-1-4
|N.Y. Islanders
|44
|22
|18
|4
|48
|153
|160
|13-5-3
|9-13-1
|7-6-1
|Carolina
|44
|20
|16
|8
|48
|125
|136
|10-5-4
|10-11-4
|6-4-3
|Florida
|43
|18
|19
|6
|42
|122
|141
|10-7-3
|8-12-3
|6-4-1
|Detroit
|42
|17
|18
|7
|41
|113
|131
|10-7-6
|7-11-1
|6-9-2
|Montreal
|43
|18
|20
|5
|41
|111
|133
|11-8-4
|7-12-1
|9-4-2
|Ottawa
|42
|15
|18
|9
|39
|117
|149
|9-8-5
|6-10-4
|5-6-3
|Buffalo
|44
|11
|24
|9
|31
|99
|151
|6-11-3
|5-13-6
|3-5-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|42
|29
|10
|3
|61
|145
|116
|18-2-2
|11-8-1
|11-1-1
|Winnipeg
|46
|26
|13
|7
|59
|153
|127
|16-3-1
|10-10-6
|7-5-2
|Nashville
|42
|25
|11
|6
|56
|131
|114
|13-4-2
|12-7-4
|10-3-2
|St. Louis
|46
|26
|17
|3
|55
|134
|122
|15-9-0
|11-8-3
|6-4-1
|Los Angeles
|42
|24
|13
|5
|53
|126
|99
|11-6-3
|13-7-2
|5-5-3
|Calgary
|44
|24
|16
|4
|52
|127
|124
|12-11-0
|12-5-4
|8-5-1
|Minnesota
|45
|24
|17
|4
|52
|131
|128
|15-4-3
|9-13-1
|8-8-0
|Dallas
|44
|24
|17
|3
|51
|133
|122
|16-6-1
|8-11-2
|7-10-0
|San Jose
|41
|22
|13
|6
|50
|116
|111
|13-6-2
|9-7-4
|9-2-3
|Chicago
|44
|22
|16
|6
|50
|136
|119
|12-7-2
|10-9-4
|5-7-2
|Colorado
|42
|23
|16
|3
|49
|139
|125
|15-7-1
|8-9-2
|7-5-1
|Anaheim
|43
|19
|15
|9
|47
|117
|120
|10-8-3
|9-7-6
|6-4-5
|Edmonton
|46
|20
|23
|3
|43
|126
|147
|9-12-1
|11-11-2
|8-2-0
|Vancouver
|44
|17
|21
|6
|40
|116
|145
|7-12-3
|10-9-3
|4-8-1
|Arizona
|45
|10
|28
|7
|27
|105
|160
|5-14-2
|5-14-5
|1-7-4
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Vancouver 5, Columbus 2
Calgary 4, Florida 2
Washington 4, Carolina 3
Chicago 2, Winnipeg 1
Edmonton 4, Arizona 2
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 7, N.Y. Rangers 2
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1
Boston 4, Montreal 3, SO
Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 3
Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 1
Colorado 4, Dallas 1
Edmonton 3, Vegas 2, OT
San Jose 6, Arizona 5, OT
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Detroit at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
Calgary at Carolina, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Dallas at Boston, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.