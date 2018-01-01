'Albert Einstein: Life in Four Dimensions,' exhibit now showing in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An exhibit showcasing over 75 of Albert Einstein’s handwritten letters and personal objects, “Albert Einstein: Life in Four Dimensions,” is on display for the first time ever in Taiwan now through April 18, reported CNA.

The exhibit is showing at the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall. The pieces on display center around four areas of Einstein’s life: scientific accomplishments, private life, public image, and his ideas which have influenced modern life.



(Photo: CNA)

Among the items on display are "his 1921 Nobel Prize, handwritten pages from the theory of relativity, letters exchanged with Sigmund Freud, family members and lovers, and the physicist's own vinyl record collection," according to Hebrew University.

The contents are on loan from Jerusalem’s Hebrew University, which houses the largest collection of Einstein memorabilia in the world after Einstein left his documents to the University when he died in 1955.



(Photo: CNA)

The exhibition is currently touring Asia. This marks the first time Einstein’s work has been shown in Taiwan, Japan, and China.

The collection is estimated to be worth over NT$100 million (US$3.3 million), according to CNA. Thusly, the contents of the exhibit are transported via “an armored car, police escort, and a dummy car to fool thieves,” said Japan Today.



(Photo: CNA)

Director of the Einstein Center at the Hebrew University, Professor Hanoch Gutfreund, said, “Through this exhibit viewers can discover more than just Einstein’s scientific prowess, but also his humanitarian spirit. Einstein was a great lover of music and personal letters.”

Visitors can browse Einstein’s correspondence and work as well as toy with interactive displays for a better feel of the great scientist’s life.



Einstein's Nobel Peace Prize from 1921 (Photo: Ardon Bar Hama/Hebrew University)