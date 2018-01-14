All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 44 31 10 3 65 161 112 Boston 41 24 10 7 55 135 105 Toronto 45 25 17 3 53 146 131 Florida 43 18 19 6 42 122 141 Detroit 42 17 18 7 41 113 131 Montreal 43 18 20 5 41 111 133 Ottawa 42 15 18 9 39 117 149 Buffalo 44 11 24 9 31 99 151 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 45 28 14 3 59 140 127 Columbus 46 25 18 3 53 124 129 New Jersey 42 22 12 8 52 133 130 N.Y. Rangers 43 22 16 5 49 130 124 Pittsburgh 45 23 19 3 49 130 139 Philadelphia 43 20 15 8 48 128 125 N.Y. Islanders 44 22 18 4 48 153 160 Carolina 44 20 16 8 48 125 136 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 46 26 13 7 59 153 127 Nashville 42 25 11 6 56 131 114 St. Louis 46 26 17 3 55 134 122 Minnesota 45 24 17 4 52 131 128 Dallas 44 24 17 3 51 133 122 Chicago 44 22 16 6 50 136 119 Colorado 42 23 16 3 49 139 125 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 42 29 10 3 61 145 116 Los Angeles 42 24 13 5 53 126 99 Calgary 44 24 16 4 52 127 124 San Jose 40 21 13 6 48 110 106 Anaheim 43 19 15 9 47 117 120 Edmonton 46 20 23 3 43 126 147 Vancouver 44 17 21 6 40 116 145 Arizona 44 10 28 6 26 100 154

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Vancouver 5, Columbus 2

Calgary 4, Florida 2

Washington 4, Carolina 3

Chicago 2, Winnipeg 1

Edmonton 4, Arizona 2

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 7, N.Y. Rangers 2

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Boston 4, Montreal 3, SO

Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 3

Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 1

Colorado 4, Dallas 1

Edmonton 3, Vegas 2, OT

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Boston, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.