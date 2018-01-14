Over 100 foreign suspects in telecom fraud nabbed in Philippines

More than 100 suspects believed to be from Taiwan and China were arrested in the Philippines on Saturday for their alleged involvement in fraudulent telecom activities.



Acting on a tip provided by the Chinese police, officers from the country's anti-cybercrime unit and immigration agency carried out multiple raids in Las Pinas City in Metro Manila and Ilocos Sur in Luzon that day, arresting a total of 153 foreign suspects.



The suspects are believed to be from Taiwan and China, with the majority entering the Philippines on tourist visas, according to the local authorities.



The alleged telecom fraudsters are accused of posing as police officers, prosecutors and judges to scam their victims in China by tricking them into transferring money into designated accounts.



Authorities who conducted the raids found computers, mobile phones, printers, routers, Internet cameras among other equipment at the sites from where the fraudsters operated.



Meanwhile, a number of improvised soundproof cubicles were also discovered during the raids.



The suspects are likely to be deported to China to face trial there as the case was a joint operation between authorities in China and the Philippines.