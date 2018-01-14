  1. Home
Hoge takes a 1-shot lead on wild day at Waialae

By DOUG FERGUSON , AP Golf Writer,Associated Press
2018/01/14 12:26

Tom Hoge, center, hits his ball out of the rough back into play on the 16th fairway during the third round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Saturday

Brian Harman, center right, hits his ball back onto the 16th fairway during the third round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Saturday Jan. 13, 2018,

Patton Kizzire hits his ball from the 16th fairway during the third round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Saturday Jan. 13, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP P

Chris Kirk reacts to his putt on the 16th green during the third round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Saturday Jan. 13, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Phot

HONOLULU (AP) — A false missile alert didn't bother Tom Hoge, and he was just as steady on the golf course Saturday in his round of 6-under 64 to take a one-shot lead at the Sony Open.

Hoge got up-and-down from 40 yards away for birdie on the par-5 18th to take his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour.

If there was uncertainty about the push alert in Hawaii about an incoming ballistic missile, a different variety awaits on Sunday. No one can be sure what to expect in a final round with so many players in contention.

Hoge was at 16-under 194 and was one shot ahead of Mayakoba winner Patton Kizzire (64) and Brian Harman (68).

Kyle Stanley shot 65 and was another shot back.