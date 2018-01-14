Hoge takes a 1-shot lead on wild day at Waialae

HONOLULU (AP) — A false missile alert didn't bother Tom Hoge, and he was just as steady on the golf course Saturday in his round of 6-under 64 to take a one-shot lead at the Sony Open.

Hoge got up-and-down from 40 yards away for birdie on the par-5 18th to take his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour.

If there was uncertainty about the push alert in Hawaii about an incoming ballistic missile, a different variety awaits on Sunday. No one can be sure what to expect in a final round with so many players in contention.

Hoge was at 16-under 194 and was one shot ahead of Mayakoba winner Patton Kizzire (64) and Brian Harman (68).

Kyle Stanley shot 65 and was another shot back.