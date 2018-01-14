All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 34 10 .773 — Toronto 29 12 .707 3½ Philadelphia 19 20 .487 12½ New York 19 23 .452 14 Brooklyn 16 27 .372 17½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 24 17 .585 — Washington 25 18 .581 — Charlotte 16 25 .390 8 Orlando 12 31 .279 13 Atlanta 11 31 .262 13½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 26 16 .619 — Detroit 22 19 .537 3½ Milwaukee 22 19 .537 3½ Indiana 22 20 .524 4 Chicago 16 27 .372 10½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 30 11 .732 — San Antonio 29 15 .659 2½ New Orleans 21 20 .512 9 Dallas 15 29 .341 16½ Memphis 13 28 .317 17 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 28 16 .636 — Oklahoma City 23 20 .535 4½ Portland 22 20 .524 5 Denver 22 21 .512 5½ Utah 17 25 .405 10 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Golden State 35 9 .795 — L.A. Clippers 21 21 .500 13 Phoenix 16 27 .372 18½ L.A. Lakers 15 27 .357 19 Sacramento 13 29 .310 21

___

Friday's Games

Charlotte 99, Utah 88

Indiana 97, Cleveland 95

Washington 125, Orlando 119

Brooklyn 110, Atlanta 105

Golden State 108, Milwaukee 94

Minnesota 118, New York 108

New Orleans 119, Portland 113

Denver 87, Memphis 78

Houston 112, Phoenix 95

Saturday's Games

L.A. Lakers 107, Dallas 101, OT

L.A. Clippers 126, Sacramento 105

Oklahoma City 101, Charlotte 91

Washington 119, Brooklyn 113, OT

Golden State 127, Toronto 125

Chicago 107, Detroit 105

San Antonio 110, Denver 80

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 2 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 5:30 p.m.

Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.