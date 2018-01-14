  1. Home
Bruins beat Canadiens 4-3 after Danault hit by Chara shot

By  Associated Press
2018/01/14 11:35

Players from the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins look on as Canadiens' Phillip Danault tended to by paramedics after he was hit in the head

Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46) celebrates with teammates Jake DeBrusk (74) and Ryan Spooner after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during second

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask looks on as Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen (62) and Brendan Gallagher (11) and Bruins' Torey Krug battle

Montreal Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk (27) celebrates with teammates Jonathan Drouin (92) Max Pacioretty, (67), Jeff Petry (26) and Andrew Shaw (65)

MONTREAL (AP) — Brad Marchand scored in the fourth round of a shootout, and the Boston Bruins beat Montreal 4-3 on Saturday night after the Canadiens lost Phillip Danault to a head injury on a frightening play in the second period.

Marchand also scored in regulation, helping the Bruins improve to 9-0-3 in their last 12 games. Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci had the other goals for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 27 saves.

Danault was taken off the ice on a stretcher after he was hit in the head by a slap shot from Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara. The 24-year-old center was moving and speaking to medical staff before he departed to an ovation from the Bell Centre crowd.

Danault was taken to a hospital for further exams. Officials opted to play the final 1:37 of the second after intermission.