|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|34
|10
|.773
|—
|Toronto
|29
|12
|.707
|3½
|Philadelphia
|19
|20
|.487
|12½
|New York
|19
|23
|.452
|14
|Brooklyn
|16
|27
|.372
|17½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|24
|17
|.585
|—
|Washington
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|Charlotte
|16
|25
|.390
|8
|Orlando
|12
|31
|.279
|13
|Atlanta
|11
|31
|.262
|13½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Detroit
|22
|19
|.537
|3½
|Milwaukee
|22
|19
|.537
|3½
|Indiana
|22
|20
|.524
|4
|Chicago
|16
|27
|.372
|10½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|30
|11
|.732
|—
|San Antonio
|28
|15
|.651
|3
|New Orleans
|21
|20
|.512
|9
|Dallas
|15
|29
|.341
|16½
|Memphis
|13
|28
|.317
|17
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|28
|16
|.636
|—
|Oklahoma City
|23
|20
|.535
|4½
|Portland
|22
|20
|.524
|5
|Denver
|22
|20
|.524
|5
|Utah
|17
|25
|.405
|10
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|35
|9
|.795
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|21
|21
|.500
|13
|Phoenix
|16
|27
|.372
|18½
|L.A. Lakers
|15
|27
|.357
|19
|Sacramento
|13
|29
|.310
|21
___
|Friday's Games
Charlotte 99, Utah 88
Indiana 97, Cleveland 95
Washington 125, Orlando 119
Brooklyn 110, Atlanta 105
Golden State 108, Milwaukee 94
Minnesota 118, New York 108
New Orleans 119, Portland 113
Denver 87, Memphis 78
Houston 112, Phoenix 95
|Saturday's Games
L.A. Lakers 107, Dallas 101, OT
L.A. Clippers 126, Sacramento 105
Oklahoma City 101, Charlotte 91
Washington 119, Brooklyn 113, OT
Golden State 127, Toronto 125
Chicago 107, Detroit 105
Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Milwaukee at Miami, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at New York, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 2 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 5:30 p.m.
Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.