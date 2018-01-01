Clear skies across almost all of Taiwan for January 14

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A forecast by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) shows clear skies around the greater part of Taiwan for Jan. 14.

CWB meteorologist, Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典), posted a satellite image of a mostly shadeless Taiwan to Facebook this morning.

The satellite image indicates a stable atmosphere with air streams naturally rolling off of the mountains, explains Cheng. Radiation on the mountain tops cooled down greatly last night, hastened by mountain winds catching hold of water vapor, reports UDN.



(Photo: CWB)

The CWB explained that temperatures from the cold front will warm up a bit in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of precipitation on the eastern and northeastern coasts, continuing through Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Temperatures are forecast to cool down again come Thursday and Friday.