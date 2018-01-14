All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 44 31 10 3 65 161 112 17-4-1 14-6-2 9-3-1 Washington 45 28 14 3 59 140 127 18-6-0 10-8-3 8-4-1 Boston 40 23 10 7 53 131 102 14-5-3 9-5-4 6-1-2 Toronto 45 25 17 3 53 146 131 13-7-1 12-10-2 5-4-1 Columbus 46 25 18 3 53 124 129 15-8-0 10-10-3 8-5-2 New Jersey 42 22 12 8 52 133 130 12-6-3 10-6-5 3-5-1 N.Y. Rangers 43 22 16 5 49 130 124 15-8-3 7-8-2 6-5-3 Pittsburgh 45 23 19 3 49 130 139 14-7-1 9-12-2 8-4-0 Philadelphia 43 20 15 8 48 128 125 11-8-4 9-7-4 3-1-4 N.Y. Islanders 44 22 18 4 48 153 160 13-5-3 9-13-1 7-6-1 Carolina 44 20 16 8 48 125 136 10-5-4 10-11-4 6-4-3 Florida 43 18 19 6 42 122 141 10-7-3 8-12-3 6-4-1 Detroit 42 17 18 7 41 113 131 10-7-6 7-11-1 6-9-2 Montreal 42 18 20 4 40 108 129 11-8-3 7-12-1 9-4-1 Ottawa 42 15 18 9 39 117 149 9-8-5 6-10-4 5-6-3 Buffalo 44 11 24 9 31 99 151 6-11-3 5-13-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 41 29 10 2 60 143 113 18-2-1 11-8-1 11-1-0 Winnipeg 46 26 13 7 59 153 127 16-3-1 10-10-6 7-5-2 Nashville 42 25 11 6 56 131 114 13-4-2 12-7-4 10-3-2 St. Louis 46 26 17 3 55 134 122 15-9-0 11-8-3 6-4-1 Los Angeles 42 24 13 5 53 126 99 11-6-3 13-7-2 5-5-3 Calgary 44 24 16 4 52 127 124 12-11-0 12-5-4 8-5-1 Minnesota 45 24 17 4 52 131 128 15-4-3 9-13-1 8-8-0 Dallas 43 24 16 3 51 132 118 16-5-1 8-11-2 7-9-0 Chicago 44 22 16 6 50 136 119 12-7-2 10-9-4 5-7-2 San Jose 40 21 13 6 48 110 106 12-6-2 9-7-4 8-2-3 Colorado 41 22 16 3 47 135 124 15-7-1 7-9-2 6-5-1 Anaheim 43 19 15 9 47 117 120 10-8-3 9-7-6 6-4-5 Edmonton 45 19 23 3 41 123 145 9-12-1 10-11-2 7-2-0 Vancouver 44 17 21 6 40 116 145 7-12-3 10-9-3 4-8-1 Arizona 44 10 28 6 26 100 154 5-14-2 5-14-4 1-7-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Vancouver 5, Columbus 2

Calgary 4, Florida 2

Washington 4, Carolina 3

Chicago 2, Winnipeg 1

Edmonton 4, Arizona 2

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 7, N.Y. Rangers 2

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 3

Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 1

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Boston, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.