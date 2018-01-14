Taipei City charges handling fees for towed slow-moving vehicles

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Owners of all slow-moving vehicles in Taipei City must pay attention to where they park their vehicles or face the possibility of depleting their wallets. Taipei’s Department of Transportation (DOT) reminded the public that the owners of all slow-moving vehicles towed for parking violations will be liable for both handling fees and safekeeping charges starting January 1, 2018.

The handling fee for each vehicle is NT$100 per tow, and the safekeeping charge is NT$25 every 12 hours (accumulative) after the first hour as there is no charge for the first hour.

The slow-moving vehicles targeted by the new measure are bicycles and “slow-moving vehicles with 3 wheels or more,” the DOT said. Bicycles include traditional bicycles, electrical-assisted bikes, and electrical bikes; and “slow-moving vehicles with 3 wheels or more” covers both human-powered transport means and animal-powered transport means, according to the agency.

The DOT said that bicycles cannot be parked along road sections and areas that are part of the “No Motorcycles on Sidewalks and Arcades” initiative and paid motorcycle parking squares, red/yellow lines, adjacent to fire hydrants, road intersections, or designated bus stop zones.

The DOT said towed bikes can be redeemed from one of the three towed pounds for bicycles in Taipei City: Fuyuan towed pound, Binjiang towed pound, or Longmen Junior High School underground towed pound. The exact locations of towed bikes can be determined by accessing the bicycle towing and safekeeping area on the Chinese website of Parking Management and Development Office.

Owners should bring their ID and bicycle key to the respective towed pound, and the bicycle can be redeemed after filling out the bike redemption form and paying the respective fees, the DOT said. Vehicles not picked up within 4 months will be disposed of in accordance with regulations, according to the agency.