Outstanding Taiwanese products promoted at marathon in Vietnam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Excellence is the lead sponsor of the 2018 Ho Chi Minh City Marathon (HCMC Run) held on Jan. 14, reports CNA.

The HCMC Run kicked off this morning at 4:30 a.m. As a sponsor of the marathon, Taiwan Excellence (台灣精品) is also concurrently hosting an event for participants to test out products made in Taiwan.



(Photo: CNA)

This is the 8th year that the Bureau of Foreign Trade has actively promoted Taiwanese goods in Vietnam following a plan created in 2011.

These events are meant to elevate interest in Taiwanese products and business cooperation between both sides.

Products featured at the event and available to test out include recreation equipment, health treatments, and electronics from Acer, ASUS, HTC, Kymco, and Johnson Health Tech.

Taiwan Excellence also featured singing and dancing events with local celebrities, with the activities hosted by Minh Hang (人明恆). Event organizers commented that these kinds of events have been a successful way to increase interest in Taiwan's products.

The Taiwan Excellence awards are held every year to honor the achievements of successful and innovative companies in Taiwan. In recent years the Taiwanese government has encouraged 5 key areas for economic growth: software and online innovation, biomedicine, green energy, smart machinery, and national defense.